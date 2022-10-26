DALLAS (KXAN) — Major League Rugby (MLR) said Tuesday the Austin Gilgronis team would not take part in the 2023 season.

The Gilgronis confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday thanking fans for their “amazing and loyal support over the years through the hard times, the good times and now through this tragic circumstance.”

MLR said in Tuesday’s statement the operations of the Austin Gilgronis and the Los Angeles Giltinis would be suspended “to ensure a successful 2023 season, and protect the long-term strength and continued growth of the league.”

“While we understand that this news is disappointing for the fans, players, and stakeholders of these two teams, this decision was made after much deliberation and counsel, and with the best interests of the league in mind,” said MLR Commissioner George Killebrew in the statement. “Our league is invested in long-term success. It is vital for us to give our teams and their loyal fanbases the best chance of succeeding both on and off the field in 2023.”

As for the future of the Austin market, MLR said it and USA Youth & High School will work with Rugby Texas on relaunching Rookie Rugby as well as expanding rugby in community colleges.