Madden throws complete game to keep Longhorns baseball undefeated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns sophomore Ty Madden wasn’t going to Boise State much Saturday afternoon.

The right-hander threw a complete game allowing one run on two hits in a 2-1 Texas victory over the Broncos at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Madden finished with seven strikeouts matching his career-high with the Longhorns.

Sophomore Eric Kennedy hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh to secure the win — the third home run of his career and first of the season. Zach Zubia scored Austin Todd on an RBI single in the first inning giving the Longhorns the early lead.

Round Rock High School product Reagan Doss scored Boise State’s first run in 40 years with a solo home run in the top of the third to tie the game at 1. Obviously, Doss’ deep ball was the program’s first home run in 40 years.

Boise State (0-2) brought its program back from a 40-year hiatus this year and is playing its first series of the season this weekend in Austin.

Texas (7-0) will attempt to sweep its second straight weekend series at the beginning of the season. Coy Cobb is expected to make his second start of the season. Cobb gave up a run in 4.1 innings of work at Rice last Sunday. Texas won the game 5-4 with Cobb earning the win.