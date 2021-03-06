Madden posts shutout in Texas’ win over Houston

Longhorns pitcher Ty Madden

Longhorns pitcher Ty Madden smiles after win over Boise State (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ty Madden led the way for the Longhorns in their 1-0 win in their series opener against the University of Houston.

The sophomore starting pitcher recorded 14 strikeouts, a career high, and posted a complete game shutout. Madden was the first Texas pitcher in four years to earn a shutout victory.

The offense was anemic for Texas, they only got five hits. They also left eight men on base total.

Mike Antico’s leadoff double in the 8th put Texas in a good position. Trey Faltine drew a bases loaded walk, which allowed Antico to score the first and only Longhorn run for the game.

Ty Madden ended the game, unsurprisingly, with a strikeout to improve the Texas record to 6-4. Meanwhile, Houston drops to 6-3 on the season.

Game 2 of the series will be Saturday at 2pm, once again at Schroeder Park in Houston.

