Mack Brown, North Carolina agree to extension, taking contract through 2026

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season.

The school said Wednesday the agreement keeps Brown’s contract length at five years.

The 70-year-old coach has led the Tar Heels to bowl games in each of his first three seasons in his second stint with the program he led to top-10 status in the 1990s. The Hall of Famer ranks second among active coaches with 265 career victories.

Brown is 21-17 in the past three seasons and the Tar Heels’ latest recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally on 247sports as of midday Wednesday.