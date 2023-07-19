AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to sign their draft picks draws closer, a couple of Texas Longhorns are ready to get their professional careers started.

Left-handed pitcher Lucas Gordon and right-handed pitcher Travis Sthele have agreed to terms with the teams that drafted them. Teams have until 5 p.m., July 25 to sign their draft picks or else they’ll forfeit the player’s draft rights.

According to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis, Gordon and the White Sox agreed to terms Wednesday with a $300,000 signing bonus. Gordon was the No. 179 overall pick in the draft that carried a $314,700 slot value, so technically the White Sox signed him at a little bit of a bargain.

According to the MLB.com draft tracker, the Washington Nationals signed Sthele signed for a $150,000 bonus. He was drafted in the 12th round and was not subject to a slot value since he was drafted past the 10th round. He signed for the maximum amount to not count against the Nationals’ bonus pool total.

Outfielder Dylan Campbell, right-handed pitcher Zane Morehouse and catcher Garrett Guillemette have yet to sign with their respective teams, according to the draft tracker. Campbell was a fourth-round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers with a slot value of $473,700. Morehouse was drafted in the 14th round by the Cleveland Guardians and Guillemette was taken in the 15th round by the Houston Astros.

Tanner Witt already announced his intentions to return to Texas after his 18th-round selection by the Baltimore Orioles. Eric Kennedy signed July 12 with the Kansas City Royals as an undrafted free agent.