LSU linebacker isn’t too concerned with Ehlinger’s arm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — LSU linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is an electric pass rusher for the Tigers, and he’s looking forward to another game against Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger Saturday night.

Chaisson went to high school at Galena Park North Shore and was on the team that faced Ehlinger’s Westlake squad in the 2015 6A-Division 1 State Championship.

North Shore defeated Westlake 21-14 in overtime to win the state championship at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Based off what he said to reporters after LSU’s win Saturday, Chaisson has a blunt evaluation of Ehlinger and it’s not all too kind to the Longhorns QB.

“I’m glad that we get to go against him again,” Chaisson said. “I don’t really find him too much as a threat. Not taking a shot at him, but he uses his legs more than his arms…just like high school. He has a decent arm on him, but it’s more about his legs.”

Chaisson added he knew he would get a match up with the Longhorns when he was being recruited in 2016.

Ehlinger completed 28 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns Saturday night against Louisiana Tech. He carried the ball eight times for 34 yards. The Longhorns and Tigers kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. from Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.