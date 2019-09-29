Louisiana-native Dak Prescott excited to make Superdome debut

DALLAS (KXAN) — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing at the Mercedes Benz Superdome for the first time Sunday.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola says Prescott is excited to play in the arena closest to his hometown.

A lot of storylines exist for the Cowboys heading into New Orleans on Sunday Night Football including the Cowboys’ Louisiana-born quarterback.

“It would’ve (meant something) in high school if I’d have made it there. It would have had special meaning, but right now I mean it’s another game going on the road,” Prescott said. “It’s always fun knowing this environment, knowing the Superdome, knowing how their fans are going to be. I’m excited to go in there just with my team that we have and seen it’s the us against the world mentality.”

The closest Prescott came to playing in the Superdome was during his senior year at Houghton High where his team got beat in the 2010 quarterfinals of the Louisiana 4A State Playoffs — it just goes to show you that persistence pays off.

“I believed that I’d be playing plan in this game whether it was in high school in the state championship or like I am today. I hope those kids back home in Louisiana that see that…see somebody that they can aspire after and try to be better than one day,” Prescott said.

It’s a guarantee all eyes in Louisiana will be on this game — rooting for the Saints or for Prescott.