Los Angeles street renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — On Kobe Bryant day, the City of Los Angeles is remembering the all-time NBA great, who was among nine people that died in a helicopter crash in January.

President of the Los Angeles City Council Herb J. Wesson Jr. announced on Monday a portion of Figueroa Street near downtown Los Angeles will be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard. August 24 (8/24) is the combination of Bryant’s jersey numbers that he wore during a 20-year career with the Lakers.

In a post on Twitter, Wesson Jr. wrote: “Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambementality, anything is possible.”

The stretch of Figueroa Street renamed in Bryant’s honor runs past the Staples Center, the home of the Lakers, where Bryant brought back five NBA titles for the city.