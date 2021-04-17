FINAL: Austin FC drops its MLS debut 2-0 at Los Angeles FC

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Austin FC can build on a solid first half of its Major League Debut against Los Angeles FC. Even if they’re trailing LAFC early in the second half.

LAFC forward Corey Baird netted the first regular season goal in Austin FC’s history in the 61st minute. LAFC led 1-0. With Austin pressing forward in the final minutes, Jose Cifuentes netted a second goal for the home side, grabbing the necessary separation.

Austin gradually built up its confidence against the uber-talented LAFC squad, getting two great opportunities on crosses to score in the first half. However, the teams went to the locker room scoreless 0-0.

After 45 minutes, ATXFC only had one shot on goal compared to four for LAFC, but Austin FC had, arguably, the most dangerous opportunity and controlled possession.

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years.

The inaugural Austin FC home game on June 19 will air on TUDN. The season opener on April 17 will air on FOX network television.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.