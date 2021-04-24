LOOK: The latest on Texas Football’s south end zone construction project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday’s Orange-White spring game gave Texas Longhorns fans another good look at the ongoing south end zone construction project at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The $175 million upgrade to the stadium is expected to be done before the start of the upcoming college football season. In previous updates, Texas Athletics says the construction is still on schedule for completion.

The south end zone will feature multiple levels, a Longhorn-shaped balcony and a new big screen. The video board and audio system were not used during Saturday’s game.

Texas played its 2019 and 2020 home schedule in the middle of a construction site as crews worked to rejuvenate and fully enclose the 100,000-seat stadium.

Team White defeated Team Orange 20-12 in Saturday’s spring practice finale. Fans will get their next look at the completed south end zone at the season opener on Sept. 4 against Louisiana.

Latest look at the construction in the south end zone of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

A view of the south end zone from the northern portion of the stadium (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

Other additions in the south end zone include: