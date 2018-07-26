Look back to '17, San Jose State at Texas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger takes a snap against San Jose State in a Longhorns regular season game in 2017. (KXAN photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- We continue to look back at the 2017 Texas Longhorns football season. The one team not on the schedule this year from last year is San Jose State. Texas took on the Spartans following their opening game loss to Maryland on September 9th.

Even though it figured to be a mis-match going in and was, Texas won 56-0, Tom Herman felt this was an important game. Texas needed to see if they could fix some things on defense and even though San Jose State wasn't close to Maryland in offensive talent, the Longhorns still put together an impressive performance. Not only did they shutout the Spartans, they allowed just 171 total yards, almost unheard of this age of wide open offenses.

The game also marked the debut of quarterback Sam Ehlinger who threw for 222 yards. But it was the running game that punished San Jose State, Texas ran for 406 yards, 166 of those from Chris Warren.

Next up, a memorable night at the L.A. Coliseum.