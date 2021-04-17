Longhorns wrap up second scrimmage, head into final week of spring practice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns held their second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, and now they head into the final of practice before the annual Orange and White Game next week.

“It was good to see improvement today,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I thought pretty much in all areas, all facets we improved individually player-wise and then by unit-wise, which I think ultimately we improved as a team.”

Texas has two more practices next week before the spring game on Saturday. The defensive line continued to impress Sarkisian — he specifically mentioned Jacoby Jones and Keondre Coburn. And the secondary had some interceptions, which is a plus for them, but isn’t what he wants to see from his quarterbacks.

On offense, Jordan Whittington, Marcus Washington and Kelvontay Dixon all “showed up.” Tory Omeire also played today, which Sarkisian was happy to say after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He also pointed out that the running backs “ran the ball well.”

“There’s a lot of areas for us to get better at, but the encouraging part is, we knew this was gonna be a big week from a developmental standpoint, and I think the guys really responded,” Sarkisian said.

When asked about Hudson Card and Casey Thompson, he had high praise for both of them, but didn’t tip his hand as to who was playing better or had the edge in the battle to be named the starter.

“Casey and Hudson both really played well today, they really did,” Sarkisian said. “But, right now at that position, we have too many kinda negative plays. We’re trying to cut down on those plays, which I think we did from a week ago, but we’re also trying to spotlight those plays to let them know even a few are not acceptable.”

For all of the positives, though, Sarkisian’s mindset is always focused on the fall and the actual season. From that standpoint, there needs to be a lot more progress for him to feel comfortable.

“Where we are now, I’m pleased with where we’re at because we’ve made strides from practice one through practice 12, through what we did from scrimmage one to scrimmage two, I am pleased with that,” Sarkisian said. “As a team, I do think we’re checking boxes, but I do think there’s almost two boxes to check. There’s the box that, yeah, did we get these things installed? Did we teach it? Yes. Are we where we need to be in all of these areas? No.”

The spring game kicks off at 1:00 pm next Saturday.