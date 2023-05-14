AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s track and field team smashed the competition at the Big 12 Conference championships, racking up almost 200 points to run away with their fourth consecutive title Sunday.

The Longhorns scored 197 points, 50 more than runner-up Oklahoma, behind Julien Alfred’s huge performance. Alfred scored 22.5 points to win the meet’s high point award with golds in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as running a leg on the 4×100-meter relay team that won gold.

Alfred won the 100 meters with a time of 10.84 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history, to lead an all-Texas podium in the event. Kevona Davis finished second with a time of 11.03 and Ezinne Abba set a personal best with 11.04 for third.

Alfred set a Big 12 record in the preliminaries of the 200 meters with a time of 22.09 seconds and then won the finals in 22.28. Davis also finished in the event with a time of 22.51.

Alfred, Davis, Abba and Rhasidat Adeleke broke their collegiate record in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 41.89 seconds. The team has the two fastest times in NCAA history and set their previous mark at the Texas Relays. Adeleke won the 400 meters with a time of 50.58 seconds to set a new facility record at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Ackelia Smith won the women’s triple jump with a distance of 45 feet, 1.5 inches and the long jump with a leap of 23-2.75, a Big 12 and facility record.

The men’s team finished second to Texas Tech. Yusuf Bizimana won the 800 meters with a time of 1:45.82, the fastest time in the NCAA ranks this season so far. Jeremiah Nubbe won the hammer throw with a distance of 228-2, nearly two feet further than runner-up Kade McCall of Kansas State.

The Longhorns head to the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 24-27 in Sacramento, California with the NCAA championships in Austin on June 7-10.