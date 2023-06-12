AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team is trading Paradise Island for the Paradise Jam this coming season.

The Longhorns are scheduled to play Nov. 23-25 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on the island of St. Thomas at the University of the Virgin Islands. They’ll play Arizona State on Thanksgiving, High Point on Nov. 24 and South Florida on Nov. 25. All games will tip off at 9 p.m. CT.

Last season in the Bahamas during the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Texas finished 1-2 with an 82-44 win over Rutgers.

Texas added Tionna Herron to its frontcourt in May after she transferred from Kentucky, and incoming freshman Madison Booker was selected to play with USA Basketball’s under-19 national team in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Spain from July 15-23.