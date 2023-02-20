AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite a blowout win over West Virginia on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team fell two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

A 66-61 loss to then-No. 22 Iowa State was enough for poll voters to drop the Longhorns to No. 19 this week, still six spots behind No. 13 Oklahoma whom the Longhorns hammered 78-58 at home Jan. 25.

In the NET rankings, which the NCAA tournament selection committee uses to select the at-large teams and seed the tournament, Texas checks in at No. 10 and Oklahoma is No. 33. The two play again on Saturday.

The Cyclones picked up two spots in the poll with the win over the Longhorns but are still ranked behind them at No. 20. Oklahoma State received 18 votes but it wasn’t enough to get them in the rankings.

South Carolina is yet again the No. 1 team in the poll, but after a scare against Ole Miss, the Gamecocks are no longer a unanimous choice for the top spot. Indiana checked in at No. 2 in the poll with one first-place vote.

Stanford, Connecticut and Louisiana State rounded out the top five.