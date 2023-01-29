AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team won its third consecutive game and moved to 11-1 at home with a 78-69 win Saturday over Oklahoma State.

Coming off Wednesday’s 20-point win over No. 14 Oklahoma, the Longhorns carried the same energy against the Cowgirls with five players scoring double figures, led by Taylor Jones’ near-perfect night from the field and 19 points.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

“It makes things a whole lot easier when you have an inside presence like Taylor,” Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer said. “We ran some good stuff and her teammates got her the ball in good spots.”

Jones played 24 minutes and shot 9-for-10 from the field to lead the way for the Longhorns. Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points on 7-of-10 from the field with two 3-pointers while Rori Harmon stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Sonya Morris and DeYona Gaston each chipped in 10 points and Khadija Faye grabbed nine rebounds.

Texas outrebounded Oklahoma State 36-22 and withstood the Cowgirls’ 10 3-pointers with a 44-28 advantage in points in the paint. Oklahoma State shot well at 52%, but the Longhorns made six more buckets to end the game 33-for-62. Texas took a 26-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“It was a hard-fought victory for our girls and I’m proud of them,” Schaefer said. “It wasn’t our best night, but Oklahoma State is tough. They compete their tails off.”

The win helps the Longhorns keep pace with Iowa State for the Big 12 Conference lead at 7-2. Texas has some momentum built up for the stretch run, but the team won’t play at home again until Feb. 8 against Texas Tech. They’ll have a pair of road games next week against West Virginia and Kansas, and it’ll be their first time playing the Mountaineers this season. Texas beat Kansas 72-59 on Jan. 10 at Moody Center.

Schaefer said while the team is 16-6 overall, they are “still a long way from a finished product.”

“We have people that know our plays still, they go to the wrong place at the wrong time,” Schaefer said. “We overcome so much every night, y’all.”