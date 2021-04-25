Longhorns win streak snapped at 16 in Stillwater

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The 3rd ranked Texas Longhorns suffered their first loss since March 30th in Sunday, falling to Oklahoma State 7-3 on Sunday after sweeping a double header Saturday. UT’s longest win streak since 2010 when they won 21 straight came to an end at 17 in a row.



The Cowboys jumped on starter and losing pitcher Kolby Kubichek (5-3) for three runs in the first inning started by Chris Encarnacion-Strand’s two-run home run. Pete Hansen came to pitch for Kubichek and gave up a two run home run to Jake Thompson. Down 5-0, Texas scored one run in the 3rd inning but that was all despite having the bases loaded and no outs. The Cowboys added two more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning on their third home run of the game, a two run shot from Hueston Morill. The Longhorns scored another run in the sixth, again after having the bases loaded and no outs. Mitchell Daly homered in the seventh inning to close out the Texas scoring. The Longhorns managed just five hits

Texas (33-9, 12-3 in Big 12) did win their fifth consecutive Big 12 series and are remain tied for the first place with TCU who lost to Kansas on Sunday.

The Longhorns return home for their next five games beginning Tuesday night against Incarnate Word before Texas Tech comes to Austin for a weekend series.