Longhorns win home opener

AUSTIN (KXAN)– On a cold windy night in The Texas Longhorns won their home opener over UT-San Antonio 6-2 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

After falling behind 2-0 to the Roadrunners, the Longhorns scored five runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. Freshman catcher Silas Ardoin gave Texas the lead with a two run double, his first hit as a Longhorn. Freshman Cameron Williams made it 5-2 with a two run double, also his first hit as a Longhorn.

Tristan Stevens came out of the Texas bullpen to pick up the win while Freshman Pete Hansen pitched the final three innings for the save.

The Longhorns open the season 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

Texas will be back in action Wednesday at 4:00 against Lamar.