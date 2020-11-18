Longhorns volleyball will finish regular season during spring schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas volleyball season abruptly ended for the fall season on Tuesday. The Longhorns’ regular season two-match series finale against TCU, originally scheduled for Nov. 28-29, has been pushed to the spring.

Texas has already wrapped up the Big 12 title and will be the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, which is also scheduled for the spring.

Due to postponements caused by COVID-19, four total Big 12 volleyball conference series will be rescheduled. Dates and times will be announced when available, according to the conference.

Oklahoma at Iowa State, TCU at Oklahoma, Kansas at TCU and Texas at TCU have been pushed to the spring. The All-Big 12 volleyball awards and academic team will be announced once all of those matches are completed.