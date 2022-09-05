Austin(KXAN)–The wait is over, the Longhorns don’t have to address the possibility of looking ahead to the highly anticipated game against Alabama, it’s here. Texas will host number one Alabama Saturday morning at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns come into the game as much as a 20 point underdog to the Crimson Tide, one of the many reasons Steve Sarkisian wants his team to simply focus one what they are doing this week in preparation. “You can get caught up in being worried about Alabama, you can get caught up in being worried about (ESPN) Game Day being here, you can get caught up in being worried FOX (Big Game Kickoff Show) being here, you can get caught up in all this stuff that really is irrelevant to our ability to play good football, Sarkisian said.

Texas is coming off a 52-10 win over Louisiana Monroe in the opener Saturday night. “Anytime you win, it always feels pretty good, then we give them a dose of reality on Monday morning of the things that we need to improve upon,” Sarkisian said.

This is a reunion for Sarkisian, he spent the 2016 season as an analyst then stepped in as interim offensive coordinator after getting fired at USC during they 2015 season. After two years as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, Sarkisian returned to Alabama where he was offensive coordinator for two seasons including their national championship win in 2020 before arriving at Texas.

When it comes to coaching for Saban, Sarkisian says the first thing that stands out is his self discipline. “He stays disciplined in his routine and then his expectations in his staff and players are going to have that same discipline.”

Now Sarkisian will try to become the third different former Saban assistant to be his mentor. The first two happen in 27 matchups happened last year, first it was Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M beating Alabama in the regular season then Kirby Smart and Georgia beat Alabama in the SEC Championship game.