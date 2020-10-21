Longhorns to wear white at home for first time 70 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns aren’t holding anything back for Saturday’s home game against Baylor.

Texas football will be wearing the “icy white” uniforms at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time in 70 years.

100% chance of ❄️ this Saturday. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/i3bYlPy1t5 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 20, 2020

The Longhorns haven’t worn white at home since a Sept. 30, 1950 game against Purdue. Texas Football released a video on its social media channels on Tuesday, giving fans the first look with all of the details on the new uniform.

The Longhorns kickoff against Baylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.