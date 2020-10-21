Longhorns to wear white at home for first time 70 years

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns aren’t holding anything back for Saturday’s home game against Baylor.

Texas football will be wearing the “icy white” uniforms at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time in 70 years.

The Longhorns haven’t worn white at home since a Sept. 30, 1950 game against Purdue. Texas Football released a video on its social media channels on Tuesday, giving fans the first look with all of the details on the new uniform.

The Longhorns kickoff against Baylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss