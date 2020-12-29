Longhorns to honor former coach Fred Akers at Alamo Bowl

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, former Texas football coach Fred Akers autographs a football during the Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction class news conference in Waco, Texas. Akers died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at age 82, his family said. Akers twice led the Longhorns to undefeated regular seasons before Cotton Bowl losses each time denied Texas a chance for a national championship. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns football coach Fred Akers died on Dec. 7 at the age of 82. The team will honor Akers’ life and contributions to the program at the Alamo Bowl with a sticker on the back of each players’ helmet.

The Longhorns’ Instagram page posted a picture of quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s helmet with the “FA” sticker on the back just below the state of Texas sticker.

Akers spent more than half of his coaching career with the Longhorns. He took over the program from Darrell K Royal, leading Texas for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1986. In total, Akers spent 19 seasons during a 37-year coaching career with the Longhorns. He was Royal’s co-offensive coordinator at Texas from 1966 to 1974.

The Longhorns face Colorado in their second straight Alamo Bowl Tuesday at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN.

This will be Texas’ third game in the last eight weeks after COVID-19 issues canceled the Longhorns’ game against Kansas on two separate dates. Texas finished off its regular season with a blowout win over Kansas State in Manhattan on Dec. 5.

Colorado, out of the Pac-12 conference, will be playing only its sixth game of the season due to the conference’s delayed start during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Big 12 foes, Texas and Colorado, will be playing for the first time since 2009.