Longhorns want to continue win streak while snapping a losing streak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It is a storyline that Texas would like to put an end to: their never-ending struggles playing at Kansas State.

Longhorns have lost six in a row in Manhattan, and 7-8 since the Big 12 was started. Their only win was in 2002 when Ron Prince was the head coach of the Wildcats during Bill Snyder's three-year retirement.

Texas has not only lost six in a row, but they have ranged from the heartbreaking to the embarrassing.

In 2006, Texas went to Manhattan 9-1, ranked fourth in the nation and still a chance to get into the BCS Championship game. Colt McCoy was injured on his one-year touchdown run in the opening drive of the game. Texas went on to lose 45-42.

In 2010, Texas lost 39-14. It was a game where Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein threw for just 9 passing yards, but the Longhorns turned it over five times in the game.

Texas comes into this game on a three-game win streak including wins over back-to-back ranked teams for the first time in 10 years. Kansas State is 2-2, and in those two losses, the Wildcats have lost by a combined 50 points to Mississippi State at home and at West Virginia this past Saturday.

Kansas Head Coach Bill Snyder has decided to start Alex Delton at quarterback. Delton is a dangerous runner who came off the bench and rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns in UT's 40-34 double-overtime win.

Despite their struggles, Longhorns' Head Coach Tom Herman is expecting a huge challenge at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday. "It's usually the places that have really good teams that are — and really good coaches — that are hard to win," Herman said. "Obviously Bill Snyder is a Hall of Famer. His name is on the dang stadium."

The fans are great. It doesn't matter what their record is, they're going to show up and they're going to be loud and they're going to try to make an impact on the game much like our fans have the last two weeks. So you put all that together — [a] well-coached team that plays hard, that plays smart and they've got a raucous fan base that shows up regardless of weather, regardless of record, regardless of any of that — and that makes for a difficult place to play."

The Texas offense starts with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is coming off one of his best games as a Longhorn, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for a touchdown. He did not turn the ball over.

"This gained confidence needs to help, and it can't be detrimental in any sort of way," Ehlinger said. "So understanding that and understanding we have a lot of guys on the team that have been in successful programs and have won before, so the confidence is great for how we play and how we execute, but also on the flip side of that, understanding that we can't let it get in the way of our progression and our development."

While Ehlinger played a key role in UT's win at West Virginia, he is still looking for his first road win as a starting quarterback.

3 keys to the game

Make KSU earn their points. Kansas State has struggled on offense, the Wildcats are just 2-11 scoring touchdowns in the redzone and have kicked more field goals (9) than they have scored touchdowns (8).

Avoiding turnovers and big plays on special teams also cuts down on the short fields for K-State on offense.

Run. The Longhorns have been solid but certainly not spectacular in the run game. As long as Texas can get some productivity on the ground, that will make it that much easier in the passing game where KSU may have to show more single coverage, a big advantage for UT.

The two Wildcat starting cornerbacks are small: AJ Parker is 5-11 and Duke Shelley is 5-9. That can present matchup nightmares against UT's duo of Collin Johnson (6-6) and Lil' Jordan Humphrey (6-4)

Delton/Barnes. K-State's best shot seems to be on the ground. With the speedy Delton at quarterback and the power of Alex Barnes at running back, it will be a long day for the Texas defense if they can't slow down that running game. When KSU throws the ball, it's been Isaiah Zuber and everyone else. Zuber leads the team with 24 catches for 356 yards and 3 TDs, and their next leading receiver is Dalton Schoen with 9 catches for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns. Schoen had a career game in Austin last year with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

