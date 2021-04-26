Texas tight end enters transfer portal after 3 seasons with Longhorns

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Defender Joseph Ossai #46 and tight end Malcolm Epps #19 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate after what they thought was a game ending fumble recovery during overtime of the college football game on September 26, 2020 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two days after the conclusion of spring practice with the Longhorns Orange-White spring game, Texas junior tight end Malcolm Epps announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Epps caught one pass for three yards in the spring game.

“These last 3 years of my life have been nothing short of a blessing for me and my family. Thank you to all of the coaches I’ve come in contact with who have helped me become a better athlete but most importantly a better man. In my time on the 40 acres I’ve made life-long friends with bonds that are unbreakable.” Epps said in his note on Twitter.

Epps played in eight games in 2020 and caught 3 passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns, against TCU and Kansas State.

In his three years at Texas, the Houston Dekaney High School product played in 23 games with 24 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Most of that production came in the 2019 season when Epps started eight of 13 games and caught 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

His first two years Epps played wide receiver then made the move to tight end before the 2020 season.

Epps is part of a deep group of tight ends including fifth year senior Cade Brewer along with junior Jared Wiley, sophomore Brayden Liebrock who missed the spring game while recovering from a shoulder injury. Texas also has two early enrollee freshman in Gunner Helm and Juan Davis.