Texas soared to a 52-10 win in their 2022 season opener beating Louisiana Monroe. There were a number of key, new contributors for the Longhorns in their beatdown of the War Hawks.

Now entering a week two battle with No. 1 Alabama, those standouts and more will need to step up. Here are some of those Longhorns that impressed their teammates and coaches against Louisiana Monroe.

Barryn Sorrell

Sorrell was explosive in the season opener with six total tackles including 1.5 sacks. The sophomore edge rusher has caught the eye of fellow defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.

“He’s showcasing what he’s been doing all this fall camp,” added the senior Coburn. “He did his thing this previous weekend. And I think having him on the edge is going to help us a lot.”

Quinn Ewers

The biggest name that fans wanted to see in week one was the Longhorns quarterback, Quinn Ewers. After an interception on his second career pass, Ewers settled in nicely according to his coach, going 16-24 with two touchdowns and 225 yards.

“I thought he played pretty well,” added Longhorns Head coach Steve Sarkisian. “Very rarely did I feel like, ‘man the ball is not going to the right spot, to the right person’.”

Cole Hutson and Kelvin Banks

Offensive line has been a big point of focus for the Longhorns and how some of the newcomers will look. Two freshman started Saturday evening and did more than just hold their own.

“We know those guys are very mature, Banks and Cole,” added Longhorns Senior Running Back Roschon Johnson who scored a touchdown on the ground behind the two freshman up front. “They are mature beyond their years. They know how to handle situations. They take pride in their preparations.”

Jaylon Guilbeau



The freshman defensive back has often been the subject of praise from his teammates. A big tackle, pass breakup and quarterback hurry against ULM didn’t stop any of those compliments.

“The guy [has] been balling all fall camp,” said Senior Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. “Since he’s got his number called, he’s made plays. He’s been one of those young guys that hasn’t been afraid of the moment.”

Guilbeau helped with pressure on the quarterback and blocking on the D’Shawn Jamison interception return for a touchdown, something Jamison appreciates.

“I got a chance to talk to him on the sideline after and still ’till this day I tell him thank you,” said Jamison. “Without him in front of me, I still wouldn’t get tackled but it’s a possible chance that they could have gotten hands on me.”

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Big things have been expected of the highly-recruited tight end and the sophomore broke out Saturday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

“He told me that it was going to be a big day for him,” said Overshown about his fellow number zero, Sanders. “I’m excited for him. He’s getting his opportunity and I told him just wait on it. Last year, I was telling him it was going to come.”