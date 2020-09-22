Longhorns team up with Travis County for National Voter Registration Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns want you to register to vote. Members of the Texas football program joined with the Travis County Tax Office to encourage residents (Longhorn fans or not) to register to vote in the upcoming election.

National Voter Registration Day, a coordinated national effort to get eligible citizens registered to vote, is coming up on Tuesday. Texas head football coach Tom Herman and several players, Joseph Ossai, Josh Thompson and Chris Brown, are featured in new public service announcements to promote the national registration day.

Texas Longhorns team up with tax office to promote voter registration, https://t.co/bowAQ7MT0H pic.twitter.com/5SrVhFphDy — Travis County Tax (@TravisCountyTax) September 21, 2020

According to a release from the Travis County Tax Office, the county recently shattered its voter registration record by registering more than 95% of the county’s eligible voters.

The tax office offers contactless voter registration. Text “register” to 48683 (IVOTE) and follow

the prompts on how to register to vote in Travis County.

Early voting begins Oct. 13. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Texas football team has been active, supporting social justice movements throughout the summer and into the the 2020 regular season.

In June, players and coaches marched to the Texas State Capitol with Austin police officers to protest racial injustices. In the following weeks, Longhorns student athletes released a list of requests to University of Texas-Austin leaders, calling for changes toward racial inclusivity and anti-racism on campus.

On gamedays, the team is wearing a patch on their jerseys with the message — “We Are One”.