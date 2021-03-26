Longhorns take on Oklahoma in their Big 12 home opening series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After taking two of three to open Big 12 Conference play at Baylor, the No. 9 Longhorns (15-6, 2-1) host Oklahoma (12-8) this weekend at UFCU-Disch Falk Field, and there will be a familiar face in the opposing dugout.

The Sooners, under former Longhorns pitching coach Skip Johnson, is playing its first conference series. Oklahoma lost to Texas State in San Marcos on Wednesday.

With more fans allowed at games, it will increase what should already be a great atmosphere when Texas and Oklahoma get together.

“I’d love to see a big crowd,” said Longhorns head coach David Pierce. “Crowd always gives you an extra, it’s fun. You play OU-Texas … make a big play and you hear that crowd and it takes that momentum into the dugout so they’ll feed off it, they’ll be pumped up and ready to go.”

Junior pitcher Ty Madden (3-1) will make the start for Texas on Friday. Madden has allowed just three earned runs in his four starts since the opener against Mississippi State with 34 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. Freshman second baseman Mitchell Daly has been red-hot as of late, raising his batting average to a team-leading .356. Junior third baseman Cam Williams has been hot as well, leading the team with eight doubles and four home runs while hitting safely in 17 of 21 games.

Since losing its first three games of the season, Texas has won 15 of its last 18, including nine of its last 10 games.

Texas and OU have split the last 14 games against each other, including two games in the Big 12 Tournament.

Saturday’s game will start at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale is at 1 p.m.