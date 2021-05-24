Longhorns take home a pair of Big 12 Honors

AUSTIN(KXAN)– Two days after clinching a share of the Big 12 Baseball regular season title, junior Ty Madden was named conference Pitcher of the Year and David Pierce is the Coach of the Year.

Madden is 6-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 starts. Madden struck out 98 batters in 81.1 innings pitched. The redshirt sophomore from Cypress, Texas is the 7th Longhorn to earn Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors and the first since Taylor Jungmann in 2011.

Pierce takes home coach of the year honors for the second time in his five years at Texas.

Pitcher Tristan Stevens, second baseman Mitchell Daly and DH Ivan Melendez were also named first team All-Big 12. Third baseman Cam Williams and outfielder Mike Antico were named 2nd Team All-Big 12.

Daly and pitchers Aaron Nixon and Tanner Witt were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Texas is the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City. The Longhorns will face the winner of Tuesday’s West Virginia-Kansas game on Wednesday at 4:00