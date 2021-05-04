Texas baseball sweeps season series with Texas State, now gear up for showdown vs. TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sixth-ranked Texas Longhorns stayed perfect in their midweek games with a 4-1 win over Texas State on Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The win also gave Texas the three-game season series sweep with the Bobcats — the first two games were in San Marcos.

UT is 13-0 in midweek games this season.

Texas struck first with a run in the second inning on a fielder’s choice RBI from Trey Faltine. Texas State tied the game with a solo home run from Chris Coffey off Drew Shifflet in the top of the fifth inning.

The Longhorns took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth inning on Zach Zubia’s seventh home run of the season. The Longhorns added single runs in the seventh and eighth inning.

Freshman Lucas Gordon made his first start of the season and pitched three shutout inning allowing one hit and striking out two. Omar Quintanilla improved to 4-0 with the win, pitching two shutout innings out of the bullpen.

ZUUUU💣!@zachzubia goes way back and the Horns are back on 🔝, 2-1! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/FvPKfErDA4 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 5, 2021

Freshman Aaron Nixon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his sixth save of the season. The highlight of the game was a spectacular diving catch by left fielder Eric Kennedy on a Tucker Redden fly ball in the third inning.

Texas (36-11, 13-5 in Big 12) now heads to Fort Worth for a huge Big 12 series with third-ranked TCU. The Horned Frogs (33-10, 15-3) hold a two-game lead over Texas in the Big 12 standings with only two conference series’ remaining in the regular season.

The Longhorns would need a sweep over TCU to regain the lead.