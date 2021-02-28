Longhorns sweep Big 12 indoor championships for first time in 6 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns Track and Field program swept the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championships on Saturday becoming the first team to do it since 2015. The Longhorns also swept the indoor championships that year.

In total, the Longhorns claimed conference championships in 10 events over the weekend. The UT women won the title for the fourth straight year. It’s the first indoor conference championship for the men since 2017.

The UT men only led by two points heading into the final competition, the 4×400-meter relay. The Longhorns team of Jon Maas, Micaiah Harris, Charles Brockman III and Willington Wright clocked the 12th fastest time on Texas record to win the event and clinch the title.

The UT women dominated the competition, winning the team standings by over 50 points.

In two weeks, Texas be in Fayetteville, Arkansas for the NCAA Indoor Championships from March 11-13.



2021 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Champions