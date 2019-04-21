Longhorns struggles continue on the diamond

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Todd Bynum

AUSTIN (KXAN)--The Longhorns fought hard but their efforts were not enough as they lost the series finale to Oklahoma State 11-10 Saturday.

Texas was down 9-5 in the seventh inning but rallied to tie the game thanks to a Tate Shaw home run and RBI's from Duke Ellis, and Eric Kennedy.

The Longhorns had a 10-9 lead in the ninth inning until a wild pitch tied the game, and then an RBI single from Andrew Navigato gave Oklahoma State the win.

Texas (24-18) drops to 5-9 in Big 12 play after being swept by the Cowboys on the road.

The Longhorns will travel to San Marcos on Tuesday to face Texas State at 6:30pm.