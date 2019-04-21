Longhorns struggles continue on the diamond
AUSTIN (KXAN)--The Longhorns fought hard but their efforts were not enough as they lost the series finale to Oklahoma State 11-10 Saturday.
Texas was down 9-5 in the seventh inning but rallied to tie the game thanks to a Tate Shaw home run and RBI's from Duke Ellis, and Eric Kennedy.
The Longhorns had a 10-9 lead in the ninth inning until a wild pitch tied the game, and then an RBI single from Andrew Navigato gave Oklahoma State the win.
Texas (24-18) drops to 5-9 in Big 12 play after being swept by the Cowboys on the road.
The Longhorns will travel to San Marcos on Tuesday to face Texas State at 6:30pm.
WATCH AT 8 P.M.: Capital City Fight Night on KBVO and KXAN.com
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday is "Capital City Fight Night" at the Austin Sports Center, as boxers take to the ring and professional boxing returns to Austin.
Eight fights are scheduled. The main event is Killeen fighter Reshard "Too Quick" Hicks (11-0-1, 5ko) against Oklahoma boxer Dennis Knifechief (12-9-1, 7ko), which will be for the WCF International Title and the vacant ABF USA Welterweight Title.Read the Full Article
All-Star Lindor cherishing return to Indians after injuries
CLEVELAND (AP) - Francisco Lindor missed all the little moments. The big ones, too.
"Every pitch. Every out. Every celebration after every win," the Cleveland Indians' All-Star shortstop said. "It was everything equally."
Sidelined for the season's first 18 games, Lindor was activated from the injured list Saturday before a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Lindor had been out since spraining his left ankle while running the bases near the end of spring training as he was rehabbing a right calf sprain.Read the Full Article
Players boycotting social media over racism receive abuse
MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Some soccer players in England boycotting social media in a protest against racism were targeted with abuse for posting about the 24-hour campaign.
Talks with the social media companies are now being urgently sought by the Professional Footballers' Association, which coordinated the "Enough" campaign to demand a crackdown on racism by the platforms.
There was silence on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram from many players from 0800 GMT Friday for 24 hours.Read the Full Article
