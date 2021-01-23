Longhorns stop road woes with 70-59 win over No. 24 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — Longhorns junior Charli Collier wasn’t going to let Texas’ failures on the road last another game. Texas lost last week at Texas Tech and the week before against West Virginia for the first conference losses of the season.

Collier finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds as the Longhorns knocked off No. 24 Iowa State 70-59 on Saturday.

Texas stopped Iowa State’s four-game winning streak, making their case for a return to the Associated Press top 25 poll with the convincing victory. Collier had a double-double in points and rebounds midway through the second quarter as the Longhorns used a 10-0 run to gain some early separation.

Iowa State’s Ashley Jones battled foul trouble for most of the second half, picking up her third with 7:04 left in the first half. That’s when the Longhorns pounced.

Four straight 3-pointers by Iowa State sparked the Cyclones to life late in the second quarter, but Texas maintained a 34-29 lead at halftime.

With a small lead, Texas started a 14-0 run at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter to essentially end Iowa State’s hopes. Texas led by 10 or more for the rest of the game.

Junior Audrey Warren missed the game due to concussion protocol. Freshman Deyona Gaston is out for the season.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly will try for his 700th coaching win on Thursday at Kansas State.

After the game, Texas enjoyed the win and the snowy weather in Ames. Everything’s good after a win.