Longhorns staying level-headed ahead of top ten matchup with LSU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s undeniable the No. 9 Longhorns are excited to face No. 6 LSU, but they’re not showing it publicly.

The Texas players are staying level-headed (saying the non-controversial things) as they get ready to face the Tigers at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in the first top ten match at home since 2012.

“It’s one out of one, in our opinion, because you know how coach Herman just drills it into our head, like the culture here is just 1-0,” said senior wide receiver Collin Johnson. “It’s all about that game and that moment and we just happen to be in that LSU time of the year.”

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed 28/38 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener against Louisiana Tech. His task will certainly be more difficult this week, but Ehlinger believes his confidence and calm demeanor will allow him to be able to play well in such a big game.

“I’m really comfortable with what it takes to win and what it takes to compete against really good teams,” said Ehlinger. “I have confidence in that and there’s no stress because we’re playing a talented team.”

LSU is coming off of a 55-3 win over Georgia Southern in their opener this past Saturday. Tigers Senior Quarterback Joe Burrow competed 23/27 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.