AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 9 Texas Longhorns softball team notched an 8-2 win over Lamar in the squad’s home opener Wednesday at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Texas hit .379 as a team with 11 hits in 29 at-bats including a two-run home run by Courtney Day in the bottom of the first inning. Day crushed her first homer of the season over the left-centerfield fence with two outs to plate herself and catcher Katie Cimusz.

Texas scored two runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings to run away with the win. Freshman Reese Atwood drove in a run with a single in the third and Alyssa Washington scored another with a productive groundout. In the fourth, Leighann Goode and Ashton Maloney teamed up on a double steal and Maloney scored on a bad throw by the Lamar catcher. Vanessa Quiroga then singled home Goode to make it 6-2 Texas.

Mia Scott scored on an error in the sixth for the Longhorns, and then Jordyn Whitaker hit a two-out single to score Quiroga for the final tally.

The Longhorns were 5 for 11 with two outs and 6 for 19 with runners on. Lamar hit .185 for the game and was 0 for 8 with two outs.

In the pitching circle for Texas, Citlaly Gutierrez was credited with the win after 3.1 innings pitched in relief of Sophia Simpson. Gutierrez allowed just one hit with a pair of strikeouts and seven ground ball outs. Simpson struck out five while she allowed two earned runs and four hits.

Goode and Maloney both finished the game 2-for-3. Day’s only official at-bat was her homer and she also drew a walk. Scott and Vivianna Martinez each hit doubles.

Texas (3-1-1) is home all weekend as hosts of the Texas Classic tournament. They’ll take on Loyola Chicago and Omaha on both Friday and Saturday and Incarnate Word on Sunday. The Longhorns finished the season-opening NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida with a 2-1-1 record, with wins over Missouri and Illinois, a loss to Northwestern and a 4-4 tie with Kentucky.