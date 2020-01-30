Longhorns snap skid at TCU behind 3-point shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The 3-pointer is often cruel to the Longhorns. On Wednesday night, it helped them snap a road losing streak at TCU.

Texas scored more than half of its points from beyond the 3-point line holding off the Horned Frogs for a 62-61 win at Schollmaier Arena.

Texas’ last win at TCU came five years ago when Rick Barnes was still on the bench for the Longhorns. Overall, Texas (13-7, 3-4 in Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak with losses to Kansas, West Virginia and LSU.

The Longhorns are shooting 33% from 3-point range this season. Against the Horned Frogs, they blew that mark out of the water going 11-for-22. Jase Febres hit multiple desperation, deep 3-pointers to lead the Longhorns in scoring with 15. Febres scored all 15 points from 3-point range making five of his seven attempts.

Texas used solid defense to take a one-point halftime lead into double digits. The Longhorns went on an 8-0 early in the second half with baskets from Courtney Ramey, Donovan Williams and Kai Jones for a 45-35 lead.

Shaka Smart’s squad fought for their coach Wednesday night keeping the lead near eight points until the final four minutes of the game.

TCU used a quick 8-0 run of its own to tie the game with 2:21 remaining. On the next Longhorns offensive possession, Febres bailed out a bad offensive possession by making a deep 3-pointer from straight away with the shot clock expiring.

Texas didn’t score in the final 1:49 of the game using defense to run out of the arena victorious.

RJ Nembhard played a great game for the Horned Frogs finishing with 17 points, but made the game’s defining play with less than five seconds remaining.

Nembhard attempted to drive on Texas center Jericho Sims, but took an extra step in the face of great defense from Sims. The officials didn’t miss it — calling a travel to ice the game for the Longhorns.

Next, Texas returns home in hopes of building some momentum after a rare win in Fort Worth. Texas hosts Iowa State Saturday at 1 p.m. The Cyclones are coming off a home loss to No. 1 Baylor Wednesday night.