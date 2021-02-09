Longhorns snap 3-game skid with just enough to beat Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KXAN) — Texas had no problem scoring Tuesday night against Kansas State. The problem was on the defensive end of the court.

The Wildcats and Longhorns traded basket after basket in the first 20 minutes. Kansas State shot 54%. The Longhorns hardly missed, shooting 65%. Yet, Texas narrowly led at the break 43-39. Kansas State, a team on a 10-game losing streak, should’ve gone to the locker room with confidence after withstanding the storm.

But Texas kept coming in the second half. The Longhorns kept up their torrid shooting, opening the second half with a 15-3 scoring run. The Longhorns led by as many as 17 points when their offense reverted back to previous games and their defense reverted back to the first half effort.

Kansas State cut the deficit to nine with eight minutes left in the game. The Wildcats cut it to four at the five-minute mark.

Mike McGuirl hit a 3-pointer to cut the Longhorns lead to 74-73 with less than two minutes to go. After missing a fast break dunk that led to McGuirl’s 3-point make, Matt Coleman was cool down the stretch, hitting four free throws as Texas snapped its three-game losing streak 80-77 at Kansas State.

McGuirl missed a half court 3-point attempt as time expired.

“When you get to this time of year, it’s about finding a way to win on the road. We need to be better on the defensive end,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said on the ESPN+ broadcast.

Andrew Jones ignited for 17 second half points after a slow start for a game-high total of 24. Greg Brown was excellent in the first half, finishing with 17 points. The Longhorns tied a season high with 13 3-pointers, making their first six attempts and finishing at 56.5% from beyond the arc.

When the Longhorns offense was scuffling at the end of the game, Brown nailed a 3-pointer with three minutes to go to push the Texas lead out to seven.

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but this was a much-needed win for Smart’s team after losing their way in recent weeks. Texas hadn’t won a game since a Jan. 16 matchup against these same Wildcats in Austin.

The Longhorns return home to host TCU on Saturday.

Postgame comments

Longhorns forward Royce Hamm sent out a tweet about 15 minutes after the Tuesday’s game ended that could’ve been related to the team — or maybe not.

Hamm wrote — “Loyalty means nothing nowadays!”

“You know I’m not on Twitter. I didn’t see that. Look, we have 11 scholarship guys. I really thought in tonight’s game it was important to get Jase Febres in the game. I wanted to get Kamaka (Hepa) in there some. We have Jericho (Sims), Kai (Jones), Greg (Brown) — those guys we’re doing some good things. Like I said, I would love to play all of these guys all of the time. There’s nothing going on from a standpoint of anybody doing anything wrong. We’re just trying to win the game. We’re trying to sub for what’s best for Texas,” Smart said when asked about the tweet in postgame.