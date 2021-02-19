Longhorns set to open season against three top-10 teams

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — It’s been nearly a year since Texas baseball has played a game, but on Saturday, a day later than expected, the Longhorns will finally take to the diamond since it last played a game on March 11.

Texas opens its season on Saturday against No. 7 Mississippi State, then it takes on eighth-ranked Arkansas on Sunday and it wraps up the College Baseball Showdown on Monday against No. 6 Ole Miss.

“To be able to start off this season against top-tier competition, we’re gonna find out kind of where we’re at,” junior pitcher Tristan Stevens said. “I think we’re ready for it. We’re excited to get back out there and see other competition. It’ll be a good measuring stick to kinda find out where we’re at, and then we can go from there and progress throughout the season.”

The Longhorns also come in ranked in the top-10, checking in at No. 7. Saturday’s starting pitcher, Ty Madden, is a preseason All-American and will be the ace of the staff.

Madden was also named the preseason Big 12 co-pitcher of the year. Three other Longhorns joined him on the conference’s preseason awards list. Senior outfielder Mike Antico, a transfer from St. John’s, is the league’s newcomer of the year and pitcher Tanner Witt is the freshman of the year. Round Rock product and senior outfielder Austin Todd was also voted to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

It’s the inaugural year of the College Baseball Showdown, which is a three-day tournament featuring six teams — three each from the Big 12 and the SEC. It was supposed to start on Friday, but the winter storm caused it to be delayed by a day.