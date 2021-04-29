Longhorns set to host Texas Tech in series pitting two of top-three teams in Big 12 standings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before anyone even steps on the mound, Texas and Texas Tech have already been thrown a curve ball.

The Longhorns’ series opener against the Red Raiders on Friday has been moved up from 7:00 pm to 2:00 pm, due to the threat of weather in Austin. While both the Saturday and Sunday games are still scheduled for 2:30, the weather could also affect those games, as well.

“The way it’s looking we may be looking at a start on Friday at a different time than the best window,” Pierce said before the schedule change happened. “Same thing on Saturday, to get to a potential doubleheader on Sunday. We may have windows all three days where we play normal schedule and be fine. So we just have to adapt and be ready for whatever happens. We can’t control it.”

According to the KXAN Weather app, there’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday, and an 80 percent chance on Saturday.

Whenever they do get to play, though, there will be some high-level baseball between two of the top-three teams in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns are red-hot and tied with TCU for first in the league, while Texas Tech, which is alone in third in the Big 12, is desperate to get back on track after losing last weekend’s series against Baylor in Lubbock.

“They’ve stumped,” Pierce said. “Had a tough time at K-State, they had a tough time against Baylor last week, but I can see them moving forward and coming in here and competing really well, which I know they will.”

As for Texas, its won 17 of its last 18 games, including five straight Big 12 series. The conference schedule opened up fairly easily for the Longhorns, with series against Kansas, Oklahoma and Kansas State, three of the bottom four teams in the league standings. But UT also took two of three against both Baylor and Oklahoma State last week, both of whom are tied for fourth in the Big 12.

“You go on the road to Oklahoma State, you knew it was gonna be a test,” Pierce said. “We beat a good team, so that confidence is gonna carry over here. Our confidence playing at home and just knowing that we’re gonna play a very competitive team in Tech then the next week against TCU, our guys haven’t blinked an eye. They really are just focusing on themselves, focusing on their work and each other, and they’re gonna go out and compete and play hard.”