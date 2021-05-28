Longhorns’ season on the brink following loss to OSU in Super Regional

STILLWATER (KXAN) — Oklahoma State’s four home runs were just too much for Texas to overcome as the Longhorns lost, 6-1, to the Cowgirls in the first game of their Super Regional.

“It was a tough loss for us today,” head coach Mike White said. “They played better than us in all phases of the game.”

It’s the fifth straight loss to OK State, and it has Texas on the brink of elimination.

“We had a good game plan, and it worked in the first innings, but after that we started to chase,” White said. “I think we just got a little flat.”

Alysen Febrey led the way for OSU with two home runs as she went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Texas manufactured a run in the top of the first with back-to-back hits and then two straight sac bunts, including Taylor Ellsworth’s to score Janae Jefferson for a 1-0 lead.

“Our goal is always to get up by one run, especially early,” White said. “I thought it was necessary to get a hit. Hindsight’s 20-20, but we know [Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie] Eberle is tough. You’re not gonna score a lot of runs off of her. We did a really good job of jumping out there… We weren’t able to capitalize on the good start we had.”

Unfortunately for Texas, that first inning accounted for two of its five total hits for the game and its only run.

In the bottom half of the inning, Febrey gave the Cowgirls the lead on a two-run homer to dead center. They never trailed again.

“There’s no doubt it’s frustrating,” White said. “I guess we wouldn’t feel so frustrated if we knew we had given it our best effort as far as executing our game plan. It’s the fact we didn’t execute our game plan that’s frustrating.”

Febrey added another home run in her next at bat, a lead off dinger to open the bottom of the fourth. The very next batter, Hayley Busby went yard to extend the lead to 4-1.

OK State’s fourth and final homer came in the sixth when Karli Petty hit a two-run blast to bring the game to its final score.

Game two of the Super Regional is Saturday at 3:00 p.m., and if the Longhorns lose, their season is over. If they win, there will be a winner-take-all game three Sunday evening for a trip to the Women’s College World Series.