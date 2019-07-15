Longhorns Sam Ehlinger, Caden Sterns named to preseason Player of the Year watch lists

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2019 Maxwell and Bednarik Award watch lists have two Longhorns on their list, announced Monday by the University of Texas.

Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named to the Maxwell watch list awarded to college football’s Offensive Player of the Year. Sophomore safety Caden Sterns was named to the Bednarik watch list given to college football’s Defensive Player of the Year.

This is expected to be a summer full of recognition for Ehlinger. Last week, the Westlake High School product was voted the Preseason Big 12 Offensive MVP. Ehlinger finished his first full season as the Longhorns quarterbacks with 41 total touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Sterns, a Cibolo, Texas, native, was a breakout performer for the Longhorns in 2018. As a freshman, Sterns racked up 62 tackles and led the team in interceptions with four.

The safety was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist last year given to the nation’s best defensive back during his freshman season.