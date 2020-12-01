Longhorns safety Caden Sterns opts out of 2020 season to focus on NFL Draft

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Caden Sterns #7 of the Texas Longhorns and Ayodele Adeoye #40 tackle Tyler Burns #33 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns safety Caden Sterns is opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season to focus on the NFL Draft, becoming the second Longhorns team captain in two days to end their season early.

Sterns will forgo his final year of eligibility, declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Junior offensive tackle Sam Cosmi declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday.

The junior from San Antonio appeared in 29 games and made 28 starts during his three-year career at Texas. Sterns registered a team-high 172 tackles (125 solo), eight pass breakups and five interceptions.

Sterns released a statement on his decision through Texas Athletics.

“Longhorn Nation, thank you for the unending support for the last three years both on and off the field, especially in 2020, which has been a difficult and trying time for us all. After much thought and prayer, I’ve arrived at the decision that it is time for me to follow my lifelong dream and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. With that, I’ll be forgoing the remainder of my eligibility, but I’ll always look back at my time in Austin as some of the best years of my life, especially with my teammates who have become my brothers. I want to thank Coach Herman, Coach Ash and all of my coaches for guiding me in taking my game to the next level and all they’ve done for me throughout my career at UT. Above all, I want to thank my family for all of their support as I start this next chapter. I couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds and will always be a Longhorn at heart. Hook ‘em!” Statement from Caden Sterns

The Longhorns will face Kansas State on Saturday without two of its best players.