Longhorns run win streak to 13 in a row

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The third ranked Longhorns (30-8, 10-2) closed out their ten game home stand with an 11-1 win over Abilene Christian in run-rule shortened seven innings on Sunday. Texas has won 13 games in a row, their longest win streak since 2010.

“To win 13 straight is tough to do,” said head coach David Pierce. “As you guys know in our sport, anything can happen, I’m glad we’ve had some really tough games in this stretch as well.”

Texas scored four runs in the first inning to take control of the game. The Longhorns later got home runs from Zach Zubia in the 4th inning, and a three-run shot in the 5th inning. Antico led the Texas attack going three for four including a single and triple and also scored three runs. Zubia, Ivan Melendez, Douglas Hodo III, and Cam Williams also had two hit games.

Kolby Kubichek pitched five innings, allowing 1 earned run on five hits while striking out two to earn his 5th win of the season. In the three game series Texas pitching allowed just two runs.

The Longhorns now go on the road for their next four games. Tuesday they play at Texas State and then play a weekend series at Oklahoma State beginning Friday night.