Texas running back Bijan Robinson named AP preseason All-American

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball while defended by Christian Gonzalez #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns sophomore running back Bijan Robinson added Associated Press All-American to his list of preseason honors Monday. Robinson was named an ESPN preseason All-American last week.

Robinson exploded in the final two games of his 2020 freshman season when he rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries against Kansas State and Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Robinson led the team with 703 yards while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Robinson also caught 15 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

The last time Texas had an All-American running back at the end of the season was D’Onta Foreman in 2016.

Robinson joins Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and Iowa State running back Breece Hall, making the AP list an all Big 12 backfield.

Hall was joined by Iowa State teammates tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose to give the Cyclones, along with Notre Dame the only teams with three on the first team. Linebacker Nik Bonitto joins Rattler from Oklahoma on the list.

The No. 21 Longhorns open the season against No. 23 Louisiana Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. CDT.