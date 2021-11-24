Longhorns ride another fast start to their third straight win

Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) lays the ball up against California Baptist guard Reed Nottage (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The 8th ranked Texas Longhorns completed the three game sweep of the first Abe Lemons Classic with a 68-44 win over previously undefeated Cal Baptist Tuesday night at the Erwin Center.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones led Texas in scoring with 15 points apiece. For Jones, it was his second straight double figure scoring game coming off the bench after scoring a combined nine points in his previous two games. Senior Courtney Ramey scored 12 points and became the 40th Longhorn in history to reach 1000 career points. Allen also had a team high eight rebounds while Jones led the way with five assists.

Texas (4-1) jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then went on a 12-0 run late in the first half to take a 35-16 lead into the half. It’s the third straight game that Texas has held their opponent to under 18 points in the first half. Texas held Cal Baptist to just 2-16 shooting from three-point range.

Texas is back in action Monday night when they host Sam Houston State at history Gregory Gym. The game is open to students only and it will start with a “Party at the Tower” at 4:30. This was a promise from head coach Chris Beard if they sold out the student section in their opener against Houston Baptist.