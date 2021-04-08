Longhorns responding to well to Sarkisian, new staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian and his new staff have only had a handful of practices with their new team, but their influence is already being appreciated.

“The thing about this coaching staff is they tell you straight forward, they’re not gonna sugar coat anything,” junior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn said.

For Coburn, the immediate impact of the coaching was the hiring of DL coach Bo Davis, a former Texas assistant from 2011-2013. Before his return to UT, Davis spent three years in the NFL with the Lions.

“I’ve never met anybody that’s funnier than me,” Coburn said with a giant smile. “That dude right there is funny. He’s exciting. He knows so much. Coming from the NFL and teaching us in college, what else can you ask for? He’s taking from somewhere you’re trying to get to and then teaching you in college. I think that’s very important.”

Meanwhile, it was Sarkisian himself that helped keep Cade Brewer on campus. The former Lake Travis standout is taking advantage of the NCAA granting a free year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“Another year was good for me,” Brewer said. “I think I needed another year on tape. I think another year’s gonna be beneficial for me in the long run.”

After making up his mind on that, he had to decide if it that extra year would be played at Texas or somewhere else. But Sarkisian’s arrival intrigued him, and after looking more into him as a coach, it his track record convinced him to stay.

“I knew ultimately I wanted to come back and research Sark and research what he did and how he was doing,” Brewer said. “I liked what he was doing, so the decision didn’t really change.”

Brewer’s return could prove to be a huge benefit — adding valuable experience for of an offense that loses its undisputed leader in Sam Ehlinger. In 2020, Brewer started all 10 games, caught 15 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.