Longhorns recruiting director Bryan Carrington takes new job at USC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington announced on social media Monday that he is leaving the Longhorns for a “new and exciting opportunity at the University of Southern California.”

Carrington came to Texas with former head coach Tom Herman in 2017 and proved to be essential to the program’s recruiting efforts. He was quickly promoted from an assistant to the director role in 2018. The Longhorns signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the country in 2018 and 2019, the No. 8 class in 2020 and the No. 17 class in 2021, according to 247 Sports.

Carrington is reportedly expected to handle more coaching responsibilities in his new role with USC. Trojans head coach Clay Helton has acquired several of Tom Herman’s former Texas staffers. Carrington joins assistant coaches Todd Orlando and Craig Naivar at USC.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at UT and I greatly appreciate the love and support the UT family has provided me the past 4 seasons. I want the UT family to know that even though I am excited about this new opportunity, I am sad to be leaving all of you who have supported and believed in me,” Carrington wrote in his post.

Carrington thanked Tom Herman and UT director of player personnel Derek Chang for “the opportunity to turn a dream into a reality” and offered well wishes to the new coaching staff under Steve Sarkisian.

“I want to wish Coach Sark, Chris Del Conte and the program well and wish you all continued success. The future remains bright in Austin,” Carrington wrote.