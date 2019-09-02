Longhorns receiver ‘suspended indefinitely’ after summer arrest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns receiver Joshua Moore has been “suspended indefinitely” stemming from a summer arrest on a gun charge, Texas coach Tom Herman announced Monday.

The Longhorns sophomore was suspended for the season opener against Louisiana Tech. Herman says Moore is still practicing with the team.

“We’ll continue to monitor what’s going on with him. We’re handling the punishment internally,” Herman said.

Joshua Moore (Mugshot from Austin Police Department)

According to an Austin police arrest affidavit, police monitoring downtown Austin on July 5 at the police department’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) noticed a man “remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband.”

Police officers found and arrested Moore at gunpoint, saying he matched the description of the suspect.

Moore played in the first six games of his freshman season before a shoulder injury. He caught seven passes for 53 yards, scoring his only touchdown against USC.