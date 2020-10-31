Longhorns RB Keaontay Ingram out for remainder of game with ankle injury

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Keaontay Ingram #26 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram is out for the remainder of the game after injuring his ankle in the first quarter on Saturday.

Ingram scored the Longhorns’ first points against No. 6 Oklahoma State with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter. The Fox television broadcast showed Ingram limping to the sideline after the score.

Ingram’s day ended with two carries for six yards. Freshman Bijan Robinson started for the second straight game and is leading the Longhorns in rushing with seven carries for 47 yards.