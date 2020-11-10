Longhorns ranked No. 19 in AP preseason basketball poll

Texas head coach Shaka Smart looks to the score table during a review of a call against Baylor in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 59-44. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shaka Smart’s Texas Longhorns will start the 2020-21 season in the Top 25.

The Associated Press poll was released on Monday with the Longhorns checking in at No. 19. This is Texas’ 17th appearance in the AP Preseason poll and the first since the 2016-17 season.

The Longhorns are one of five Big 12 teams in the preseason poll — the second most of any conference in the country. The top 10 features two Big 12 teams with Baylor ranked No. 2 and Kansas ranked No. 6 in the country. Texas Tech and West Virginia are ranked No. 14 and No. 15 respectively.

Texas opens the regular season at home against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

AP Preseason poll – Nov. 9



Team Record Points 1. Gonzaga (28) 0-0 1541 2 2. Baylor (24) 0-0 1540 5 3. Villanova (11) 0-0 1501 10 4. Virginia (1) 0-0 1364 16 5. Iowa 0-0 1273 25 6. Kansas 0-0 1221 1 7. Wisconsin 0-0 1150 17 8. Illinois 0-0 1105 21 9. Duke 0-0 1073 11 10. Kentucky 0-0 1038 8 11. Creighton 0-0 922 7 12. Tennessee 0-0 919 – 13. Michigan St. 0-0 820 9 14. Texas Tech 0-0 790 – 15. West Virginia 0-0 651 24 16. North Carolina 0-0 465 – 17. Houston 0-0 438 22 18. Arizona St 0-0 402 – 19. Texas 0-0 380 – 20. Oregon 0-0 375 13 21. Florida St. 0-0 351 4 22. UCLA 0-0 336 – 23. Ohio St. 0-0 270 19 24. Rutgers 0-0 190 – 25. Michigan 0-0 160 –

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.