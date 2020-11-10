Longhorns ranked No. 19 in AP preseason basketball poll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shaka Smart’s Texas Longhorns will start the 2020-21 season in the Top 25.

The Associated Press poll was released on Monday with the Longhorns checking in at No. 19. This is Texas’ 17th appearance in the AP Preseason poll and the first since the 2016-17 season.

The Longhorns are one of five Big 12 teams in the preseason poll — the second most of any conference in the country. The top 10 features two Big 12 teams with Baylor ranked No. 2 and Kansas ranked No. 6 in the country. Texas Tech and West Virginia are ranked No. 14 and No. 15 respectively.

Texas opens the regular season at home against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

AP Preseason poll – Nov. 9


Team		RecordPoints
1. Gonzaga (28)0-015412
2. Baylor (24)0-015405
3. Villanova (11)0-0150110
4. Virginia (1)0-0136416
5. Iowa0-0127325
6. Kansas0-012211
7. Wisconsin0-0115017
8. Illinois0-0110521
9. Duke0-0107311
10. Kentucky0-010388
11. Creighton0-09227
12. Tennessee0-0919
13. Michigan St.0-08209
14. Texas Tech0-0790
15. West Virginia0-065124
16. North Carolina0-0465
17. Houston0-043822
18. Arizona St0-0402
19. Texas0-0380
20. Oregon0-037513
21. Florida St.0-03514
22. UCLA0-0336
23. Ohio St.0-027019
24. Rutgers0-0190
25. Michigan0-0160

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.

