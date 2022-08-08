AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was on the practice field Monday when the USA Today Preseason Coaches poll was released. While it did not express surprise that Texas checked in at No. 18 despite its 5-7 record last season, he was quick to respond to the fact that Texas received one first-place vote.

“It wasn’t me,” Sarkisian said. Actually, the second-year Texas head coach does not have one of the 66 votes but like most coaches, thinks very little of any poll that comes out in August.

“I never really understood preseason polls,” Sarkisian said. “I know you guys do your media picks for the Big 12, and we do it for the coaches poll and then the AP poll. I never quite understood because you are the way you play, you are the record that you end up with. We have a lot of work to do. We’re picked to finish fourth in the Big 12, so that should motivate us to get our asses moving and practice really well.”

The Longhorns are five practices into training camp after Monday morning’s workout and will put on the pads Tuesday. Texas will hold the first of two training camp scrimmages on Saturday which will help the coaches build their depth chart as they prepare for the season opener Sept. 3 against Louisiana Monroe.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: If you want to stay up to date on sports stories like these, sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas’ opponent in the second week of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide, is ranked No. 1. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five.